Wimbledon 2021: Osaka resigns from Wimbledon but be in ‘his’ Olympic Games

The Japanese Naomi osaka He announced his resignation from the Wimbledon tournament, but assured that he would be at the Tokyo Olympics.

Osaka’s downfall, number two in the world, It is the second of the day after Rafael Nadal, who also did not participate in the third Grand Slam of the year. The Japanese woman has already left the last Roland Garros tournament after refusing to participate in press conferences for “mental health” and after being threatened with expulsion from the tournament and fined about 11,000 euros.

“Naomi will not play Wimbledon this year. She will take some time to spend with friends and family,” her team said in a statement.

“Be ready for the Olympics and He is looking forward to playing in front of his audience at home“he added.

This confirmation comes after questioning last May the need to hold the Games in the situation in which the Asian country finds itself.

“I am an athlete and my first thought is that I want to play,” she said in remarks in May. “But As a human being, I see that we are in a pandemic and if people are not well and not safe, it is a great concern. I am not sure if it is the best thing to celebrate the Games. “