Wimbledon 2021 – Novak Djokovic’s chance

06/27/2021 at 12:23 PM CEST

The doors of the All England Club open two years later to welcome a Novak Djokovic accelerated towards history, with Australia and Paris already conquered this season and with the epic task of achieving their sixth Wimbledon and thus equaling the Grand Slams record (20 ) from Roger Federer Y Rafael Nadal.

The disadvantage with which the Serbian started when he arrived at the circuit has already been practically canceled. When he won his first major, in Australia 2008, Federer had twelve, while Nadal had three. The aspiring best tennis player in history has reduced the margin, to the point that between the three there is already only one tournament difference. Nadal hunted all 20 of Federer last October at Roland Garros and Djokovic could level the balance in London, where he also aims to take another step towards the ‘Golden Slam’.

Only Steffi graff in history he has managed to win the Big Four and the Olympic gold medal in the same year, and Djokovic, which already has 40% of the work done, seeks to take another bite out of history.

His record at Wimbledon in recent years is pristine. He is the winner of the last two titles, the last one the most damaging for his rivals, by tracing two championship points against a Federer that now arrives with doubts to his favorite scene.

“Halle will not happen here,” warned the Swiss, who has only played four tournaments this season and has five victories in the bag, only one of them on grass.

His bad temper in Germany, where he waited hours to attend his press conference after his elimination so as not to say anything inappropriate, was unheard of since his junior days. Wimbledon is his home, but seeing his photograph on center court is too reminiscent of that dire final with Djokovic in 2019, the last official match that was played in the Cathedral.

His optimism goes through the level of Paris, where, with the vitola of being in a Grande, he grew to reach the round of 16. Here he has won eight times – a men’s record – and since 2003 he has only lost once before the quarterfinals (2013). In addition, he will avoid Djokovic until a hypothetical end. The absence of Rafael Nadal, who will rest during Wimbledon and the Olympic Games to preserve his body, prevents another titanic duel like the one in 2019, the one that was a reissue of the 2008 grand final.

Without the Balearic, there are many who will try to assume the poster of third favorite in a Grand Slam that has only had four champions since 2003: those already mentioned Federer (8 titles), Nadal (2 and Djokovic (5) and the fourth in discord, Andy Murray, which triumphed in 2013 and 2016 and returns to the tournament four years later.

The Scotsman, yes, is a shadow of the champion of yesteryear, although he continues to show the same love as always for his sport. His level may no longer be at the level of the one who won three Greats and was number one in the world, but, as long as his body holds, he will go to Wimbledon to fight.

With the intention of succeeding the ‘Big Four’ they appear Stefanos Tsitsipas, recent finalist and loser at Roland Garros, Daniil Medvedev, who won his first tournament on grass in Mallorca, Alexander Zverev Y Matteo berrettini, winner in Halle. The one who will not be Dominic Thiem, suffering from a wrist ailment due to an injury in Mallorca. The Austrian continues with his unfortunate 2021 and will avoid the Grand Slam that, historically, is given the worst.