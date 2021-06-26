Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic and Fededer avoid each other until the Wimbledon final

Updated 06/25/2021 – 11:15

Novak Djokovic, world number one and champion of 19 majors, is already in London to prepare his assault on Wimbledon, the third ‘Grand Slam’ of the season that begins this Monday on the grass of the All England Club.

The Serbian traveled to the British capital yesterday afternoon accompanied by Goran Ivanisevic, who will act as coach in place of Marian Vajda, and Ulises Badio, an Argentine physiotherapist who takes over from Milan Amanovic on the turf tour.

Djokovic defends the 2019 crown in a final against Roger Federer who will be remembered for the two match points the Serb saved the rest in the sixteenth game of the tiebreaker.

The best tennis player on the planet and the Swiss have avoided until a hypothetical final in the draw of pairings held this morning and where Nole started as the first favorite and Roger was finally the sixth because of Dominic Thiem’s ​​last minute loss.

Djokovic will debut against Jack draper and the first seed on his way is the Spanish Alexander Davidovich in the third round. Federer will debut against the Frenchman Adrian mannarino, who plays today the semifinals of the Mallorca Championships with Sam Querrey.

The veteran Swiss player has a thorny path they are on Matteo Berrettini, John Isner, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev, among others.

Local idol Andy Murray will meet Nikoloz Basilashvili at the start, while Daniel Evans, the best Briton by ranking, will face Feliciano lopez. The Toledo reaches the 76 greats played in a row.

With regard to the rest of the members of the ‘Armada’, with the sensitive absence of Rafael Nadal, the pairings are Davidovich-Denis Kudla, Bernabé Zapata-Cristian Garín, Pedro Martínez-Stefano Travaglia, Albert Ramos-Fabio Fognini, Roberto Carballés -Vasek Pospisil, Pablo Andújar-Herbert, Roberto Bautista-John Millman, Jaume Munar-Ilya Ivashka, Pablo Carreño-Sam Querrey, Fernando Verdasco-Grigor Dimitrov and Carlos Alcaraz-Tommy Paul.

Another of the attractive matches of the initial round is the one that will measure Nick kyrgios, who has not played since the Australian Open, against the Frenchman, Ugo Humbert, winner of the Open 500 in Halle.