Wimbledon 2021: Men’s qualifying draw

Ladies and gentlemen. The table of the men’s qualifying phase of Wimbledon 2021 it’s here. As in the vast majority of the previous phases of a Grand Slam, the list of tennis players is tremendous and among them we find players of all kinds of playing styles, some appealing to see on grass and others who will have to change certain things if they want to play. a hole in the main draw. In this qualy we see well-known faces such as Thanasi Kokkinakis, Ernests Gulbis, Viktor Troicki, Ivo Karlovic or Bernard Tomic. Let’s go next with the luck of the Spanish tennis players:

Bernabé Zapata vs Alessandro Giannessi Carlos Taberner vs Andrea Collarini Mario Vilella vs Andrey Kuznetsov Tommy Robredo vs Tomas Machac