Wimbledon 2021: Mats Wilander: “Djokovic can win the ‘Golden Slam’, he’s a super man”

Updated 06/21/2021 – 17:22

Mats Wilander, Eurosport expert and seven-time ‘Grand Slam’ champion, talks about the current situation in tennis marked by the proximity of Wimbledon, the third ‘Grand Slam’ on the calendar and where Novak Djokovic will choose to match Rafael Nadal’s twenty greats and Roger Federer.

Nadal’s resignation from Wimbledon and the Tokyo Games. “I can understand that the Games pose a physical risk, especially since the US Open is coming later. But I am disappointed that Rafa does not play at Wimbledon, I suppose he will have a good reason for having been erased because, otherwise, he would not have done it. It is clear that the scarce two weeks between Roland Garros and Wimbledon have not helped if you take into account Nadal’s style of play. I think he has played too much on clay, although it is what he usually does. I would have liked to see the ‘Big Three ‘back fighting to continue making history “.

Nadal and Ossaka, casualties at Wimbledon and Thiem and Rafa at the Games. “There is no one to blame. Fortunately or unfortunately, tennis has ‘majors’ box every season and they are just as important as an Olympic gold. It is difficult to fit the competition into the calendar and it is logical that there are casualties. When you have a medal of Of course you want another gold, but at the same time you know that it is in your record and that nobody is going to take it away from you. I think Rafa has listened to his body. He is not facing the last race. He will play more times at Roland Garros In the case of Federer and Nadal they want to keep their bodies to be playing for three or four more years. ”

Djokovic and the ‘Golden Slam’. “Of course Novak can do it, but it remains to be seen how strong he will come to New York if he wins everything first. He wants to show that he is a super man and, in fact, he is. He needs to keep playing games to maintain maximum intensity.”

Osaka, out at Wimbledon after leaving Roland Garros. “I am not surprised because between Roland Garros and Wimbedon there is little time margin. I do not think that her mental problems can be improved in two or three weeks. I think that for her right now what has become a priority are the Games like the local idol. I think she will learn from her activity on social media. I’m sure she will come back stronger than ever when the hard court tour comes around. I don’t know what it will mean for her to go back to Japan in the current situation, but she sure will they will treat her with affection. ”

Andy Murray, at Wimbledon. “For me it would already be a success if he won a couple of matches. It is important that he shows himself and also the locker room that he can win a match at four or five sets. I saw him well at Queen’s.”

Federer’s early defeat in Halle. “I am one of those who thinks that it is good for him not to play many games. What he has to gain is the ease of playing well in the important moments of the games, in the break points …”.