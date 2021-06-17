Wimbledon 2021, lack of title candidates outside the Big 3

Every Grand Slam event that appears on the calendar stands as an opportunity for the relentless fight between Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for being the tennis player with the most titles in this category to his credit, but also the option of the expected turning point in which some of the young people will be able to put their power in check and break with the empire of the Big 3 in these tournaments. Wimbledon 2021 It is, apparently, one of the tournaments in which young people have fewer ballots to be reliable alternatives to the established power, in view of their highly improvable performance on grass.

And it is that analyzing the results in the British Grand Slam of the 16 best in the world at the moment, it is striking that only two of them have passed the round of 16: Roberto Bautista, which reached the semifinals in 2019, and David goffin, a quarterfinalist in 2019 as well. The little margin of time and tournaments that there is to adapt to this surface and the style of play of men like Medvedev, Zverev, Thiem, Tsitsipas, Shapovalov or Ruud means that none of them have been able to shine on the pitch, always looking down who have participated in the first week of competition. As if this were not enough, classics of the circuit such as Monfils, Fognini or Carreño are far from a decent level on this surface.

Which tennis players can play better on grass and qualify for the best at Wimbledon 2021?

The great unknowns that Sinner, Karatsev or Garín’s ability to adapt to grass raises a discouraging picture for a surprise to occur that prevents the Big 3 from prolonging its dominance. One of the names that emerges strongly as the main opponent of the power established at Wimbledon could be Matteo berrettini, who already has a title under his belt on this surface harvested at Stuttgart 2019 and which transmits good feelings every time he competes on grass. Two young tennis players who adapt well to the grass are Álex de Miñaur and Félix Auger-Aliassime, who might have a good chance to explore their limits in this tournament, as well as Hubert hurkacz, whose tennis adapts perfectly to the demands of the grass.

We must take into account more than ever already experienced tennis players who have historically done very well on grass, such as John Isner, Milos Raonic, Marin Cilic or even Grigor Dimitrov, as well as consummate specialists among whom can be found Daniel evans. In the early rounds, when the grass is wet, some of the favorites can collide with very dangerous men on grass, such as Sam Querrey, Jan-Lennard Struff or Feliciano López, but it seems difficult for any member of the Big 3 to find a real and reliable opposition that jeopardizes their hegemony at Wimbledon 2021.