Wimbledon 2021: Garbie debuts with the French Ferro and Carla play in her farewell with Barty

Updated 06/25/2021 – 11:47

The Wimbledon women’s team will be marked by the absences of Naomi osaka, which continues with her episode of depression that already led her to abandon before the second round of Roland Garros, and the resignation of Simona Halep, last champion of the contest in 2019.

Serena Williams to try again to dust off his palmars of ‘Grand Slam’ titles that has not moved since the Australian Open in its 2017 edition. At the gates of 40 years, The American will debut with the Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Serena has fallen by the side of the world number one, Ashley barty, who arrives between cotton wool due to the leg injury that already made him raise a white flag early in the recent French Open.

Carla surez, in what will be his last participation in the grass of the tennis cathedral, he will be able to enjoy a great stage because he will debut on Tuesday with Barty.

The 32-year-old from the Canary Islands, who has just overcome cancer, has the Tokyo Olympics and the US Open on her farewell tour, which means the end of a great career.

Garbie muguruza, eleventh favorite and champion in 2017, will debut on Monday with the French Fiona Ferro. Conchita Martnez’s pupil reached the quarters at the Berlin WTA 500 in preparation for Wimbledon.

Paula Badosa, 30th seed, who has just reached the quarterfinals at the French Internationals, play against his compatriot Aliona Bolsava so a Spanish woman will be safe in the second round of the British competition. Sara Sorribes, semi-finalist this week in Bad Hombrurg, playing her first match with a rival from the qualifying round.

Bucsa and Parrizs fall in the previous

Cristina Bucsa and Nuria Prrizas, who had brilliantly reached the last round of the qualifying round, have yielded this Friday in the match in which a ticket for the main draw of the ‘Grand Slam’ of the grass was at stake.

Bucsa has yielded in two sets to Olga Govortsova by 6-3 and 6-2. Prrizas has been about to surprise the Colombian Maria Camila Osorio, winner 3-6, 6-3 and 6-2.

For its part, Barbora Krejcikova, brand new Roland Garros champion, start her career with Claire Tauson.