Wimbledon 2021. Final analysis Novak Djokovic – Matteo Berrettini

Tomorrow will be the last day of competition in Wimbledon with the men’s individual final as the last dish to be served. Seeing the poster we can not complain, really. On the one hand we have the best tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic. On the other hand, the candidate on duty, this time Matteo berrettini. Again we will have a generational clash between a member of the Big3 and one of those tennis players called to make a career within the top10. But of course, as much as we sell that this is the best possible match (which it is!), All our arguments fall apart if we take into account the recent experiences in the last Grand Slam finals. Although here we only came to analyze, not to say who is the champion.

To begin with, we will say that the physical factor will not be essential in this meeting, an element that has often ended up ruining several meetings due to one of the players arriving with his tongue out. Well this time we will not have that problem. The Serbian arrives after having given up only one set in six battles, curiously, the one that Jack Draper stole from him in the first round. Since then, no one has been able to tickle him, perhaps because the Belgrade player did not cross any top-10 until he got here. Yes, the Italian has had some more oversights, although none serious. He lost sets to Guido Pella, Felix-Auger Aliassime and Hubert Hurkacz, although none of the three put the rope around his neck. In fact, those moments of doubt only served to reactivate his best version, so welcome.

It will be the third confrontation between the two and the most interesting thing is that the last time they saw each other was less than a month ago. They will surely remember him in those Roland Garros quarterfinals where the Belgrade team got so tense. The Italian was about to force a fifth set on him, but still he kept him on track for three and a half hours (6-3, 6-2, 6-7, 7-5). To find his first professional commitment, you don’t have to go very far either, to the 2019 Nitto ATP Finals, where a much more rookie Matteo took a 6-2, 6-1 unceremoniously, with an opponent who abused a rival who was it premiered in a magical setting such as the masters tournament. It goes without saying that there is very little left of that Berrettini, or rather, the one now is a much more complete, mature and versatile version. Enough to bring down No. 1?

That is the big question, if the Roman will have the skin so hard as to match the best in the world in his first Grand Slam final. Of course it will not be because of confidence, since if we count his title at Queen’s from a few weeks ago, Santopadre’s pupil accumulates eleven consecutive victories on grass right now, a path of success that has pushed him to the most important day of his career. More striking is to think that Novak, after conquering Paris and with hardly any time to acclimatize to the grass, has gotten into his seventh Wimbledon final with practically no sweat. But we will not say that this surprises us too much, since it has been accustoming us to excellence for many years.

In search of the victory that changes everything

Daniil Medvedev in Australia and Stefanos Tsitsipas at Roland Garros quickly come to mind. They are the last two Grand Slam finals that we have experienced, both with the presence of #NextGen and both with the presence of the jackal. You know how they ended, we don’t need to remember it, so the logic suggests that the movie could be repeated one more day. In addition, the Serbian is fighting for history, being the only one of the Big3 that lifts the first three majors of the season, in addition to serving him to equal the 20 of Federer and Nadal. As for Berrettini, he will also fight for his own history, that of being the first Italian in history to win Wimbledon in the individual category. At the moment, he is already the first to get into the final, although tomorrow he will have to dance with the strongest rival.

Obviously, with Matteo everything starts with his serve, the weapon with which he must take the initiative and achieve a high percentage of points won with first service, as he has been doing throughout the tournament. You will have the best challenger in the world in front of you, so we already warned of the difficulty of this task. With the right we have no doubts about who is better, but in front will be the player who best defends in the whole locker room, in addition to being a manual counter-puncher. Regarding the Serbian, if he looks for the reverse, if it attracts him to the network or if it leads him to a situation that requires mental strength, we already know that they are all contexts where we can stay without a game. Each one will play their cards, even the pressure, the weight of fighting for something more than a simple title. It could be Djokovic’s 20th or Berrettini’s first, and that’s the question we want to leave you on the table. Who do you see champion this Sunday?