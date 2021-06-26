Wimbledon 2021: Djokovic, Muguruza, Tsitsipas or Sabalenka debut this Monday

We already know the debut turns of the 256 individual players present in this Wimbledon 2021. From this one MONDAY We will be able to see on our screen the upper part of the men’s team (Djokovic, Davidovich, Sinner, Rublev, Tsitspas, Bautista) and the lower part of the women’s team (Pliskova, Kvitova, Kenin, Swiatek, Muguruza, Sabalenka).

They will therefore remain for him TUESDAY the upper part of the women’s team (Barty, Azarenka, Andreescu, Svitolina, Bdos, Bencic, Kerber, Gauff, Serena) and the lower part of the men’s team (Berrettini, Isner, Aliassime, Zverev, Federer, Carreño, Medvedev).