Wimbledon 2021: Djokovic is a machine: from Mallorca to train at Wimbledon before presenting his PTPA

Updated 06/25/2021 – 16:29

Novak Djokovic He ran out of the Country Club in Calvi yesterday because a private jet was waiting for him to take him to London. TOHe entered the tournament bubble, set at the Park Plaza Westminster hotel and where all the participants in the ‘Grand Slam’ of the grass are.

The world number one, who had to fly from Palma de Mallorca with the corresponding PCR test done, another happened as soon as they arrived at their new residence.

Once he knew his negative result, he appeared with his team on the slopes of the Aorangi Club to make the first contact with the London grass. It is the same as Mallorca, but faster due to climatic reasons.

There is no time to lose because, as the current champion, premiere on Monday the lawn of the tennis cathedral with the local Jack Draper.

Djokovic continues with his trade union association PTPA and tonight he has called a massive press conference to explain his future plans. He will be joined by Vasek Pospisil, his right-hand man, and CEO Adam Larry.

It should be remembered that the ATP released a statement at the beginning of weeks calling the tennis unit and highlighting the progress that was being maintained in terms of aid with the Players Council of the men’s circuit in which Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are present, but to which Nole could not choose after the creation of a parallel body.

“Divide the players and fragment the sport,” read the official statement sent to the media.