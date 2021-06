Last minute change in the men’s singles draw of Wimbledon 2021. An injury will not allow the American to be from the game Tommy paul, who was to be the first rival of Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image. Your replacement will be the Japanese Yasutaka uchiyama, number 116 in the world, who will face the Murcian next Tuesday.

