in Tennis

Wimbledon 2021: Carlos Alcaraz receives a WC for the final draw

You have to be really good not to be British and get a wildcard for a tournament like Wimbledon, something that you can count on in the future Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image. The Murcian, who would have had to play the preliminary phase because he was not among the top hundred when the cut was made, has been invited by the organization along with other names that have been made known a few minutes ago. Among them, those of Andy Murray or Venus williams.

Match schedule for June 16 at Euro 2020: schedules and TV

Kevin Durant details historical performance Bucks NBA playoffs 2021