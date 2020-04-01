Unprecedented situation that is being experienced in the world of tennis due to the coronavirus crisis, only assimilable to events as extreme as the World Wars. The social, economic and health influences that are being experienced are not comparable to anything else and tennis confirms this. Since Wimbledon 1945 not a single Grand Slam tournament has been canceled. The measure announced by the organizers of the British event marks the eleventh cancellation in the history of Wimbledon, which equates Roland Garros as the tournament in this category that has been forced the most times not to play due to force majeure.

It should be clarified before anything that there is a gap in the Grand Slam record, corresponding to the 1986 Australian Open. However, on that occasion there was no cancellation, but the change of surface, from grass to hard court, meant an alteration in the temporary location of the tournament (from December to January), so it went from playing an edition in December 1985 to January 1987. This is what causes no winner of the Australian event in 1986, but this cannot be related to a cancellation. All canceled Grand Slams tournaments are concentrated in two phases: that of World War I, between 1915 and 1919, and that of World War II, between 1940 and 1945. However, there are differences between all tournaments.

It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be canceled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic.

The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021.https: //t.co/c0QV2ymGAt

– Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 1, 2020

And is that the US Open It continued to be disputed uninterruptedly despite the two war conflicts, as the battle nucleus was far from the American continent. Furthermore, the Australian Open it did maintain its activity in the initial moments of both wars, the tournament being played in both 1915 and 1940. Therefore, until the organization of the tournament has announced the cancellation of Wimbledon 2020, the British event had ceased to be held ten times, while Roland Garros had experienced one more cancellation; the one produced in 1919, for not having been able to recover from the traces of the war in time. It remains to be seen whether Roland Garros 2020 it can finally be celebrated or it will swell the list of canceled Grand Slams. For its part, the US Open maintains hopes of being able to play.

It must be remembered that the New York event has been uninterrupted since its first edition, in 1881. Therefore, there has been no season in the history of tennis in which no Grand Slam has been played, and that will not change with the coronavirus after being able to play normally the Australian Open 2020. In the worst case scenario, the season could end with just one tournament of this category being played, something that has not happened since 1945, when only the US Open it maintained its activity in spite of the warlike conflict of World War II. Unthinkable situation a few months ago that we are living, which shakes the foundations of world sport and causes historical events such as the cancellation of Wimbledon 2020.

.