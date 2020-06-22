It was 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 24 when a parallel setback from Isner directly entered tennis history. It was the blow that ended an eleven hour and five minute match. A first round duel at Wimbledon that lasted for three days and ended with a score that we will never forget: 70-68. We will never see anything like it again, although we can always ask John Isner and Nicolas Mahut for what they felt. On this occasion, it is the French who remembers in France Info the consequences of that legendary encounter.

– Memories of the party

“I still have it very fresh in my memory, I remember everything that happened, and that many things have happened in my life since that day. After the game, I felt that the end of my career could come at any moment. Today I am very grateful to have played it, I even feel pride. I have a different face than ten years ago, at that moment I could only feel frustration. ”

– Later impact

“It was very strange because there were many people who congratulated me, a madness that I never managed to assimilate, that made the anguish I felt even more. It was difficult for me to understand what was happening, but then I understood that this game went beyond a victory or a defeat. To this day, many people still wonder if I won it, they do not remember the score but everything else does. Seeing my name next to John’s on that Track18 is an honor. I knew it would be very difficult to win Wimbledon someday, so being connected to the tournament in some way is really a joy. ”

– More than eleven hours of battle

“I don’t know how I did it, although I think it could have continued a little longer. There was a combination of circumstances that made it possible, we both connected with the same state of mind, we were both prepared to go very far, to reach the limit of our game. It was not a Grand Slam final, it was a first round, but we both committed ourselves to the fullest. ”

– Public response

“It was a bit of an isolated track, but I did begin to gradually feel the voltage and electricity in the stands of the people who were there. Small flashes were arriving at times. I immediately tried to get away from all this so as not to lose concentration, but inside I knew that we were experiencing something incredible. ”

– After the storm…

“The moment I walked into the locker room I almost went crazy. I started to wonder what had happened, if I had played badly, why I wasn’t able to win. They spent about 30 minutes in the locker room in which he did not remember anything about the game, not even the ceremony with the delivery of plates. Today I still have a hard time remembering the moment I spoke into the microphone next to Tim Henman. They were quite difficult moments, it was difficult for me to recover my five senses ”.

– Any favorite moment?

“It is a very difficult question because the whole party was built little by little, it was growing. The first day was all very classic, as is usually a first round of the Grand Slam, with an evening break with two sets on each side. The second day was for the most prominent, getting to play more than six hours in a row, with all that that entails, a mismatch of schedules and all the press following you. I put the towel on my head to stay locked in my bubble and not see all the turmoil around me. On the third day, the moment of the final ovation is something I will never forget, it stuck with me. I won’t forget the match point either ”.

– Commemorative trophies for both participants

“It was a gesture that I really appreciated a lot from the organization. For a long time that was the only trophy I had at home, since my father kept all the cups I won as a child. But this trophy really wanted to keep it, it was like a symbol. I also wanted my son, who was born a year later, to grow up seeing him every day, so I could explain later what it meant. It represents many values, beyond the importance of the party itself. Then when I won with Herbert the two Grand Slams and the Davis Cup, somehow I wanted to associate everything. All my life I had worked to achieve success like that, and that match was the beginning of everything. ”

– Relationship with John Isner

“We are friends. My level of English prevents us from speaking on a daily basis, but we do communicate from time to time, I started to know him after this game. Right after the match point I discovered how elegant he was, that made me want to know him more, that’s why today we have a close relationship. The funny thing is that we never spoke of that game again, perhaps out of his modesty, since he saw me very distressed at the time. Surely the day will come when we can both sit down and talk quietly about how we live all that. “