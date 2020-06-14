The human body needs to burn fat to conserve heat in low temperatures

A new way to stay fit and achieve wellness has recently emerged. This approach, designed by fitness expert Wim Hof, emerged around 2018, and in the sun today has gathered quite a few fans.

Next we will talk more about Wim Hof ​​method.

What is the Wim Hof ​​method?

According to an article on the TicBeat portal, the Wim Hof ​​method is defined as a new way of training resulting in increased fat burning capacity and strengthening of the immune system.

The Wim Hof ​​method is based on three fundamental pillars: a breathing technique that should be practiced daily, subjecting the body to extreme temperatures, and constancy.

Like any workout, the Wim Hof ​​method also acts on the mind, allowing us to have a more restful sleep and reduce everyday stress, positively impacting our concentration and the ability to innovate.

The breathing technique

The breathing technique proposed by the Wim Hof ​​method is as follows. Take into account that this technique should be repeated three or four times.

Inhale and exhale rapidly about 30 times

Inhale a lot of air and empty your lungs completely

When you can’t take it anymore, pick up air again and hold it on your chest for about 15 seconds.

Never do this procedure while in the water, and try to do it in a safe place for you.

Photo: Unsplash

The importance of temperature

According to Hof, the body can burn more fat if it gets used to low temperatures, which would be justified in that the body, to conserve heat, burns fat accumulations you have available.

You can start getting used to the body if you showers with cold water after the main shower. It will be hard at first, but once you get the hang of it, you can see first-hand the benefits of this workout.

Some people choose to swim in ice water in the morning to speed up the process, but this practice is dangerous for health, so you should ask for the advice of a medical specialist before practicing this activity.