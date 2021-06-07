Wilton Gutiérrez, the boy who shook the world at the US border meets family in Miami – Telemundo Miami (51)

Wilton Gutiérrez, the boy who was caught on video just walking across the border and who cried for help from Border Patrol agents after being “abandoned”, arrived in Miami on Monday with his mother to meet with relatives.

The image of the Nicaraguan minor walking alone on a highway east of Rio Grande City, after, apparently, the group he was with abandoned him to his fate, he went around the world.

Now the youngest met his uncle, who had been waiting for him for more than two months when the story of little Wilton came out.

The Nicaraguan minor was found on the morning of April 1 walking alone along a rural caliche street near La Grulla.

He was at the Casa Padre shelter, in Brownsville, since the beginning of April, to reunite with his mother Meylin Obregón on May 28 in San Benito, Texas.

Finally this Monday there was an emotional meeting with the uncle and other family members, who received him at the Miami International airport.