There are players who should not be measured solely by their talent, titles and statistics on the court, but by the impact they generated in their sport and how they caused its emergence. Wilt chamberlain he is one of those figures without whom the NBA current. Eternal dominator of the league in the 1960s, he was considered the best in history until the league hatched in the late 1980s and early 1990s, with the emergence of Michael Jordan as a squandering element of any debate.

However, even today going back to the numbers, there are plenty of arguments to think that the two-time NBA champion, one with Philadelphia 76ers and another with Los Angeles Lakers, could be considered the best in history. There is no doubt that being the only player capable of scoring 100 points in a match is sufficient media endorsement, but so is the fact of becoming the player with the highest average points in a season (50.4 in 1961/62), share with Jordan the fact that he was the leading scorer in seven seasons, never average less than 20 rebounds in a playoffs or be the player with the most double-doubles in the history of the league.

Chamberlain was successful in business, too, as was Jordan. He successfully entered the real estate sector, had a well-known Harlem nightclub, became a coach for an NBA team, and owned a volleyball club. He was also interested in the world of cinema, created a production company that was very successful and brought to light a posthumous book that generated a lot of dust in the league as it criticized the treatment given to old legends, both by the organization as of the current players.

He died in 1999, at 63 years of age, after a full life full of women, controversial with other players like Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, with which he went from friendship to hate. In his biography, Kareem, he came to refer to the mythical Chamberlain. “History will remember me as someone who helped his teammates win, while you will be remembered as a crybaby. A loser and a failure.” With whom you did have a cordial relationship Wilt chamberlain It was with Michael Jordan. His ego prevented him from ever recognizing that he considered him better than himself, but he had some very complimentary words towards the Bulls.

“There are young people who do not respect anything today and what they should do is to permanently thank all that Michael did for this sport. The NBA has reached what it is now thanks to him, he made basketball exciting and I think everyone League players should give Jordan 10% of his salary. He is the only player who deserves all the money he has earned, “said an ever-controversial Wilt chamberlain, whose words were not entirely misguided since the impact of Michael Jordan It completely changed the league and precipitated the famous 1998/99 lockout, a turning point in NBA history.