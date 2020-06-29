Wilt chamberlain He is not the best player in NBA history because he did not achieve collectively what he did individually. If we talk about records, numbers, there is no doubt that it is the only one that could fight with Michael Jordan for being him GOAT.

However, he lived under the dominance of the unbeatable Boston Celtics of Auerbach, Russell and company, and was only able to secure two championships throughout his career (one with the Sixers and one with the Lakers).

Simply saying that in his rookie year he averaged a whopping 37.6 points and 27 rebounds per duel, there is little more to add. Two years later, he averaged untold numbers that will be very difficult to repeat: 50.4 points and 25.7 rebounds. He played until he was 36 years old and retired averaging 30.1 points and 22.9 rebounds (he is the only one with MJ who averages more than 30 throughout his career).

He is the only player, moreover, who has scored 100 points in a match. He played 13 All-Star games in 14 years of career (he did not play an injured season). He is the one with the most rebounds he has caught of all time and probably the one with the most blocks as well (but the statistics didn’t start until well into the sixties).

However, none of these individual records exceed the one revealed with the book ‘A view from above’ that he wrote in 1991. In it, he recounts his experiences on and off the pitch and explains that throughout his life he had lying with 20,000 women different. This is the explanation he gave in the book:

« I was just doing something that was natural to me, looking for pretty girls, whoever they were and wherever they were. »

He died just 63 years old from a heart attack at his California home while sleeping in 1999.