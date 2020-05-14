The NBA and Wilson Sporting Goods Co. have announced a multi-year global agreement that will make Wilson the official ball of the NBA., the WNBA, the G-League, the NBA 2K League and the Basketball Africa League.

The NBA Wilson game ball, which will replace Spalding as the official supplier of the competition, will be released in the 2021-22 season, when It will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the American league.

“This partnership with Wilson brings us back to our roots as we plan for the future. We were partners for 37 seasons dating back to when Wilson manufactured the first official NBA balls in 1946., and we look forward to contributing together to the growth of basketball, “said Salvatore LaRocca, president of NBA Global Partnerships, in a statement.

Passion for basketball

For his part, Wilson Basketball CEO Kevin Murphy highlighted the the brand’s “incredibly deep passion” for basketball and the NBA. “As this new chapter begins, our focus and energy will be on supporting the league and the players, coaches and fans with the most advanced and high-performance basketballs possible, “he promised.

Wilson will manufacture the official game balls for the NBA, WNBA and NBA G-League using the same materials, eight-panel configuration and performance specifications than current balls, and will also be supplied with the same leather that is currently used in the NBA.

The NBA and its players will work together with Wilson to develop and give his approval to the new ball.n, as explained by the brand.

