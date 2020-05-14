News of scope in the NBA with the replacement of the brand Spalding as manufacturer of the official ball. After 37 years taking care of it, this brand will abandon its role to the detriment of Wilson, who will start his contract in the 2021-2022 season, so the following campaign will be Spalding’s last with a presence in the league. The agreement has been extended to the WNBA, G-League and Basketball Africa League. Big changes in the sensations of the ball are not expected since all the materials will come from the same supplier, but the NBA has established the creation of a panel of players to test the new ball and give their approval or demand changes, if necessary, as reported by ESPN.

.