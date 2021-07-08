Wilson Sporting Goods and CUPRA launch a paddle capsule collection

07/07/2021 at 7:02 PM CEST

Sport.es

Wilson Sporting Goods Co. presents this July his international collaboration with CUPRA, the automotive company that stands out for being an innovative and disruptive brand.

Wilson and CUPRA join forces to develop a capsule collection of jointly designed products, which include a paddle tennis racket, a bag and a shirt that will be presented in September and that can be purchased through Wilson.com and a selective distribution of CUPRA and Wilson in Europe. “The launch of Wilson Bela CUPRA is a sign of our commitment to the expansion of paddle tennis, the sport that is growing the most in Europe,” he said. Antonino Labate, director of strategy, business development and operations at CUPRA. “CUPRA is the car brand with the greatest presence in the world of paddle tennis, and we are very proud to participate in such an important tournament as the European Championship, which brings together the best national padel teams. We firmly believe in its international potential and aim to make it an Olympic sport. & Rdquor;

Innovation applied to sport

The emblem of the collection is the CUPRA Padel, a padel racket that has a carbon fiber head that allows players to hit with maximum power. The core of the racket features soft EVA rubber for a greater hitting sensation, but with incredible shock absorption, creating an ideal blend of comfort and power. The CUPRA paddle tennis racket can be purchased for € 280. The Wilson Bela Cupra collection also consists of a CUPRA Seamless Shirt technical shirt (€ 45) and a CUPRA Padel Bag Black / Silver paddle bag (€ 110).

“Following the momentum achieved with Fernando Belasteguín Bela, this collaboration with CUPRA is part of our strategy to create innovative and valuable products that change the rules of the game and stimulate the growth of paddle tennis, making it an even more rewarding sport and opening new opportunities for both brands in order to build a broader community around this sport & rdquor ;, it states Hans-Martin Reh, Wilson’s Managing Director of Racquet Sports.

As part of this collaboration, Fernando Belasteguín Bela will play with the Wilson × CUPRA paddle tennis racket in four tournaments during this edition of the World Padel Tour 2021. “The most exciting thing is the union of the number 1 brand in racket sports with a firm that is having a great impact on the automotive industry. The union aims to make this sport grow around the world and make it reach more countries. I am very grateful that they have trusted me for this project & rdquor ;, declared Fernando Belasteguín.