Wilson Ramos makes Detroit not miss Miguel Cabrera

The Venezuelan receiver, Wilson ramos, is making the fans Tigers from Detroit don’t miss your countryman Miguel Cabrera, as this one is on offensively in the 2021 season of the Big leagues (MLB).

Wilson ramos by dint of hits, specifically home runs, he’s pocketing fans of the Tigers and making them not think about Miguel Cabrera while he is on the disabled list of the Big leagues.

This Tuesday against the Houston Astros, Wilson ramos continued his offensive good moment and dispatched his fifth and sixth home runs of the 2021 season of MLB, and well, although the Tigers they want a Venezuelan to guide you, specifically Miguel Cabrera, “The Buffalo” makes the substitution very good.

Here’s the home run:

Bouquets with numbers and hits he earned his place in the Tigers for this 2021 harvest and is responding, having this organization support home run while its highest figure in the MLB, Cabrera, is taking rest for a mild physical ailment.

All the Tigers Detroiters expected their commander in the home run department to be Miguel Cabrera, even connecting a bombshell on Opening Day, but after being absent, Wilson ramos He showed his face for the team and for more pride, with the Venezuelan flag present.

However, Miguel Cabrera very surely he is happy that his compatriot and friend Wilson ramos is responding in a meaningful way to the cause of Tigers, since the important thing is that the team wins in the MLB.

Here’s the second home run of the day:

Wilson Ramos of the #Tigers now leads the league in homers at 6 pic.twitter.com/mI7NIkRBpw – OnlyHomers MLB News (@OnlyHomers) April 14, 2021

Now, with those two homers, the Venezuelan Wilson ramos is momentarily the leader in that department in the current season of the MLB.

Bouquets is hitting .267, with those five home runs, six RBIs and a total of eight hits with the Tigers