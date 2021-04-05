Wilson Ramos hit his first home run of the season with the Tigers (VIDEO)

The Venezuelan Wilson ramos, hit his first home run this Monday with the uniform of the Tigers Detroit in the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB).

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Wilson ramos punished Minnesota Twins starter Matt Shoemaker with his first home run in the 2021 season of Big leagues and debuting his power with the uniform of the Tigers from Detroit.

Here’s the home run:

In a lonely way and in a line through the left field, this was the first home run of the Venezuelan Bouquets with the jacket of the Tigers, also signifying that hit his 128th career homer in LA baseball. MLB.

Said home run by “The Buffalo” Wilson ramos he left the stadium at 111.5 miles per hour, reaching 371 feet and was a cut pitch at 85 mph, a hit that will always be remembered by the Venezuelan for being first with his new team from MLB.

Here is @ WRamosC3’s first home run in a #Tigers uniform. pic.twitter.com/Qxw4s7FC7w – Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 5, 2021

Also, that home run from Bouquets it was just the second hit for him in the fledgling 2021 season of Big leagues with the Tigers, adding also his first towed race of the year.