A Grand Slam in times of confinement? With more than 1,000 participants and 10,000 euros of solidarity collection? Wilson has made this possible with the organization, from May 4 to 10, of the Wilson Grand Slam, which in its first edition has been a success of summons and also of collection to help combat Covid-19. More than 1,000 participants have competed to take a place in the grand final of this online tournament played on the Wilson Spain Instagram channel and in which the participants had to demonstrate their technical, physical and mental skills. A more than competitive mixed picture that Josep Baro was awarded in the end.

Proper names in the world of tennis such as David Ferrer, Pablo Carreño, Paula Badosa and Tommy Robredo have collaborated in the celebration of a Wilson Grand Slam that has challenged participants with tests ranging from questionnaires with questions about players, tournaments or material, passing for racket skill tests, physical challenges or live surprise tests. All this in a digital framework like the one offered by Instagram where the participants have also been able to involve their loyal followers to add a greater number of votes. In addition to the 1,000 registered, the tournament has had the participation of another 10,000 people who have participated in the tests through Instagram, voting and answering the questions.

The online contest has consisted of a total of six rounds plus the grand final that Josep Baro finally won after overcoming Victor Casadevall in the last round. The Wilson Grand Slam handed out prizes from the quarterfinals and awarded the winner with an annual Wilson sponsorship.

The assessment of this first edition of the Wilson Grand Slam could not be more positive. “After a week of tournament the balance of the first Wilson Grand Slam is very positive. We have achieved record participation and involvement from the public which has been impressive. The objective of the tournament was to bring together our entire community and collaborate in the fight against Covid-19, objectives that have been more than met ”, explains Núria Bustins, Wilson Marketing Executive Spain & Portugal.

More than 10,000 euros raised for the #YoMeCorono campaign

Wilson is sport and also commitment, so the Wilson Grand Slam was also seeking to raise funds for the #YoMeCorono campaign that works for the prevention and cure of coronavirus. In total, more than 10,000 euros have been raised that will go entirely to Dr. Oriol Mitjà’s research projects, which aim at the early treatment and prevention of Covid-19.