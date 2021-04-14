Wilson Contreras homered with Bat Flip included in the majors

The Venezuelan Wilson contreras of the Chicago Cubs, connected home run and performed the best Bat Flip of the season so far in the MLB 2021.

The thorn is still there, because Wilson contreras when connecting the home run silenced the stadium fans and perhaps the Milwaukee Brewers players in the Big leagues.

After leaving the home run, Contreras turned to his dogout, and performed stupendous Bat Flip retaliating for the balls that the Milwaukee gave him in previous games.

Without a doubt, the friction between players and the team is still alive, but even so, Wilson contreras enjoyed his home run as if I was the first in the MLB.

This season, the Creole is hitting .226 average, five RBIs and two homers in the Big leagues.

Here the video of home run Y Bat Flip:

Bury the lead. #CubTogether pic.twitter.com/lV8lWecnU7 – Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 14, 2021

Could it be that the Cubs mask was enjoyed by the blow?

Apparently yes, although there were still some doubts about the home run and the Bat Flip.