Wilmer Flores’ numbers in recent Giants games

The Venezuelan of the San Francisco Giants, Wilmer Flores, is demonstrating in this campaign of Big leagues (MLB) a lot of importance in his team and especially in the last games, where he has really striking numbers.

In the last 15 games, Wilmer Flores has proven to be a good bat for Giants and his numbers demonstrate it, contributing significantly and being vital in the triumphs of his team in the current harvest of Big leagues.

The Giants are surprisingly leaders in the West of the National League and in the last 15 meetings, Wilmer Flores has been key for this organization to keep on going strong in the current baseball season of the MLB.

Here the report:

During the last 15 meetings of the Giants, the Venezuelan has taken a total of 50 at-bats, leaving an average of .360 and demonstrating by dint of hits because he has in the MLB nine uninterrupted seasons.

In addition, the Venezuelan nicknamed “El Catire”, has in that period with 18 hits, four homers, two walks and nine RBIs, being one of the players or be careful if the most fiery of the Giants at the end of the month of June at Big leagues.

After this performance in 15 games, Wilmer Flores increased its average in the current harvest of MLB to .263, with 48 undisputed and 25 produced in a total of 186 at-bats with the Giants