The so-called “Fiercest Competition on the Planet”, Exatlon United States, is getting closer and closer to reaching the grand final where we will meet the two athletes (a man and a woman) who will cross that last circuit with the aim of achieving victory. and receive the ultimate award.

But on that road, with a little more than a month to go to the end of the fifth season of the sports reality show, the emotions of the athletes who still remain in the competition are on the surface. It is a mixture of pressure, focus, exhaustion, and many other elements that make these warriors superheroes of flesh and blood, ready to do anything to achieve the desired glory.

Rivals on the circuits but … Friends outside of them?

Since Exatlon United States began exactly five seasons ago, there has always been talk of alleged friction between the participating athletes but at the same time these have been moderately dismantled by production, using the saying “rivals on the circuits but friends outside of them”, what That was proven not to be entirely true after Chuy Almada, upon leaving the fourth season where he competed again, revealed a series of frictions that his then partner Isaiah Vidal had with the rest of Team Contendientes.

In the fifth season the comments have not escaped the participants, being the subject of rumors about possible crosses between them, which until today has not been verified, although there is a participant who since joining the competition as a reinforcement, has awakened all kinds of reactions, positive and negative, from Exatlon United States fans.

Wilmarie Negrón makes fun of Norma Palafox?

Of course we are referring to the member of Team Contendientes, Wilmarie Negrón, who despite being one of the best in the competition, her attitude has not penetrated the audience that in networks assures that Negrón lacks humility and respect for her teammates , even qualifying some gestures as mockery on his part.

In the video that we are going to share below, they talk about Negrón, from various circuits here, doing a dance that would be a kind of mockery for Norma Palafox, who from the beginning of her participation has been characterized by that. Don’t miss it here!

The followers of this video that we shared responded quickly about the supposed “mockery” of Wilmarie Negrón: “And that is a mockery that is part of her very bad, until now she had never done it, the only one who danced like that is the norm. defend what the naked eye can see, that when she wins it is herself. ” Said a follower, while another said: “IT IS NOT A MOON IT IS CELEBRATING THEIR TRIUMPH ANBOS TEAM GET VERY WELL UP WILL UP NORMA.”

While more followers indicate that Wilmarie is supposedly making fun of Norma, others assure that it is simply a celebration when scoring points, something that has become very common in Exatlon United States.

