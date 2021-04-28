Willy Hernangómez subscribes to the regularity to continue in the NBA

It is true that Real Madrid now has Vincent Poirier as Walter Tavares’ squire, but the name of Willy Hernangómez It has been flying over the thoughts of the fans of the club in the capital of Spain for some time. Willy is the team’s youth squad and, explosion in Seville through, Real was the springboard for him to fulfill his dream of playing in the NBA. He had been chosen and went to New York to play with his friend Kristaps Porzingis, also forged in the Andalusian city, but the well-measured efforts in the first season were not enough and Willy’s light was gradually extinguished. In Charlotte they loved him, but they didn’t really bet on him. James Borrego is still there as coach and now the team takes off with the addition of other players, not Willy. The pivot of Las Rozas wanted to change of scene despite the fact that continuity was raised in a summer, last, in which a shadow was not far: that no one bet on him. The Pelicans offered him a short contract, of only one year, and he decided to take the leap and choose his destiny for the first time in a franchise that is going on the youth side and that leads the phenomenon Zion Williamson. And, after breaking stone and having dark moments, there is light again in its focus.

It was difficult for Stan van Gundy to trust him, but the time has come. The Louisiana team struggles to reach the tenth place, a very complicated undertaking having the Warriors idle and the Kings also in that desire, but at the individual level other things have to be decided as well. The future of Lonzo Ball, for example; the point guard follows Willy’s lines and / or vice versa, improving in this last stretch of the campaign knowing that he must win a contract to continue as of August in the best league in the world. Ball’s cache is, however, far superior to that of a Hernangómez that is now on the right track.

In average minutes the Madrilenian is already in figures that he only saw in the first year, in the Knicks, when he went to the All-Star with the youngest and was chosen in the Best Rookie Quintet of 2016/17. They are 16 on average, but with a trap. He has played 37 of the 61 games, in the others he has not participated. The positive is that the trend is upward and that those streaks of being four or even eight games in a row without appearing are over.. Minutes as Zion’s ‘5’ have continued to allow another inside to enter, with Steven Adams ahead and Jaxson Hayes falling back in the rotation despite betting on him at the beginning. 6.7 points and 6.4 rebounds on average endorse this push from Hernangómez, who knows how to respond in attack but for that he has to play.

In New Orleans things may change next summer, as progress remains to be seen despite changes on the bench. Since the departure of Anthony Davis there is hope, a lot, but no results. Willy seems to have carved a hole. For him there is no longer a problem with the NBA pension for ex-players, a fee that is covered, so he will be open to everything. The key will be how much money they offer you to stay in the United States, which he has always defended is his absolute priority despite the fact that in a Euroleague team he could charge a lot more.