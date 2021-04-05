Willy Hernangómez leaves in the victory of Pelicans against Rockets

Victory at the home of New Orleans Pelicans against the Houston Rockets by 115-122 in a duel in which Willy Hernangómez he played at a high level and he had Lonzo ball as best player. With the loss of Zion Wiliamson, Stan Van Gundy started with Jaxon Hayes and Steven Adams, so Willy had minutes that he took advantage of perfectly.

The Spanish pivot finished the game with 15 points after not missing a single field goal (he made the seven he tried). In addition, he was the top rebounder of his team with 12 sacks. He gave an assist and stole a ball. Game by game shows you deserve more than you get in the NBA.

Willy, Willy, Willy: Double-double! 15 points, 12 rebounds and 7/7 in field goals for @ willyhg94 in the victory of the @PelicansNBA #WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/HkQoxL5bqd – NBA Spain (@NBAspain) April 5, 2021

The one who also got out was a wild Lonzo Ball who scored 27 points (8 of 15 in triples) and distributed 9 assists. Eric Bledsoe contributed 19 points, James Johnson contributed 18 and Steven Adams finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

8 triples for @ ZO2_! And 27 points, 9 assists and 3 recoveries Victory from @PelicansNBA pic.twitter.com/E0dg59wfYt – NBA Spain (@NBAspain) April 5, 2021

Far from playoffs

This win leaves the Pelicans 3 games behind eighth place in the Western Conference. They do not finish getting a positive winning streak, but thanks to the play-in system they are still alive in the fight to get into the postseason.