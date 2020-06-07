Willy Hernangómez, a player from Charlotte Hornets, recently assured that the Real Madrid, a club in which he played between 2012 and 2016, could fit perfectly into the NBA and compete as one more franchise in the league. In a statement for the Luis de Carlos Forum of the Real Madrid Foundation, the Spaniard said the following:

“Madrid constantly seeks to get the best players for its squad. Many of those who pass through there could play perfectly in the NBA. They are the best team in all of Europe and certainly live up to the demands of the NBA. differences between European and American basketball are getting smaller. “