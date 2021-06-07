Willy Caballero activates the sale of Edgar Bada in Elche CF: transfer market

Willy Caballero has turned 40 but does not want to retire. The Argentine goalkeeper has ended his contractual relationship with Chelsea and awaits offers. One of them could come from Elche, where he already played from 2004 to 2011.

According to Onda Cero Elche, the Elche team values ​​recovering the Argentine goalkeeper. President Bragarnik is optimistic and if confirmed, the sale of Catalan Edgar Badia would be activated, who lost prominence in the final stretch of the previous season after being almost essential in the promotion season.