Willy Bárcenas goes from fear to ridicule to make history in ‘Pasapalabra’

Willy Bárcenas began his journey in Pasapalabra last Monday with a mixture of fear and respect for the Antena 3 program, as he admitted that he hoped “not to be too ridiculous. I am the newcomer and I have been trying to come for a long time.”

But in just three days the singer of Taburete has gone from fear to ridicule to making history in the contest (in his stage in Atresmedia) by passing the memory test ‘Where are they?’ twice.

The test is that after nine boxes there are as many words hidden and participants can only see them for a few seconds before they go back into hiding (they can only see the word being right) in order to guess at what number it is.

If they are correct, they continue to play, but if they are wrong, the revealed squares are turned over so that the next teammate try to figure it out (in the 75 seconds of time they have to achieve it together), which Bárcenas did on Monday and Wednesday.

The theme of the panel with which he won the victory was “carnivorous mammals like the coyote,” said Roberto Leal.. The first was the singer Verónica Romero, who hit five; Javier Dávila only three; Y Bárcenas solved the nine questions with 12 seconds left.

“Watch out for Willy, huh!” Exclaimed the presenter. “I think, I don’t know if I’m wrong, that since this new stage began and that I have lived, that the guest completes this test twice has never happened to me“assured Leal.

“What an honor”, replied the vocalist of Stool, who got 10 seconds for his contestant, Dávila, who thanked Bárcenas and Romero for their help to get the highest number of seconds to face ‘El rosco’.

“I wanted to thank my magnificent team that has taken two ‘panelacos’ from the ‘Where are they?’, And I think no one had done it. I am delighted because the merit of time is his, “said the man from Salamanca.

Bárcenas said goodbye singing a duet with Romero My music is your voice, the famous theme of the first edition of Operación Triunfo, and concluded by admitting that “I’m very happy because I haven’t been bad at all. And I’ve had a great timeIt passed me very quickly and I really want to go back. “