After the public accusation of the son of the ex-treasurer of the PP, Luis Bárcenas to TVE for having allegedly prevented him from participating in Masterchef Celebrity due to his name, Guillermo (Willy) Bárcenas fights back showing on Twitter the alleged email that Shine Iberia sent him. This company, producer of the famous cooking show, issued a statement in defense of public television, claiming that they are the ones in charge of closing the casting, and not TVE.

However, Willy Bárcenas has wanted to make it clear that he is not ‘who is lying’, and has now posted the email that Shine Iberia would have sent him, corroborating his version. Bárcenas wrote this Friday in the official account of Taburete on Twitter: “After what happened with my publication last night, and the corresponding response from the producer in which it was communicated that I was not right and that TVE had nothing to do with it with the decision, I am forced to teach this publicly. Who lies? I do not“

© Provided by Merca2.es

In this way the singer, who publishes the email that started it all, has returned to the battle: “From Shine Iberia MasterChef we want to inform you that we already have the Celebrities approved for season 5, feeling it very much I have to inform you that In this edition it has not been possible to count on Guillermo BárcenasThat does not mean that in another edition we can count on it ”, begins the writing.

ACCORDING TO WILLY BÁRCENAS, SHINE IBERIA CONTRADICTS

“From Shine next season we will try again, finally the decision is made by RTVE and in this edition they have simply chosen others. We wanted to thank you for the interest shown by MasterChef Celebrity and hopefully we can count on him for the next edition ”, explains the firm, contradicting his statement when he said that the final decision was not from TVE but his.

The entry Willy Bárcenas fights back and publishes the email that proves him right appears first on Merca2.es.