The stool musician and leader Willy Bárcenas, son of the former treasurer of the PP, ensures in his official profile on Instagram that TVE has vetoed him as a participant in a new edition of the program ‘Masterchef Celebrity‘.

“I have been thinking about whether or not I should tell what happened to me in my brief experience at Masterchef Celebrity since yesterday,” the singer begins explaining in his profile.

“I will start from the beginning. One morning after uploading a recipe to Instagram, I was called by the producer of the program to see if I would be interested in competing in the next edition. I quickly said yes and a few months later they told me that I had to make a try with the rest of my future colleagues, “he says.

And he explains that he thinks he did his test “quite well” and that it was “made known to him by the people from the producer”. However, he was not finally selected for the celebrity contest.

“Later they called me again for a second test, this time in a group and the result was the same. They tell me then that the program begins to be recorded on X date, to be ready. They send me the keys for the

Online Masterclass and everything seems done. A few weeks ago, my manager called them when they had no news since that day and they told him that they are counting on me and that they are only seeing if it will be possible to start the program on time because of COVID, “says Bárcenas.

His wait continued but he did not get news from the producer until Tuesday: “It was yesterday when the producer told us that they are very sorry, that they were delighted with me and wanted me to participate, but that TVE opposes my participation in the program.”

Before this clear accusation to TVE, Bárcenas decided to make his case public to expose the complaints: “I am left with a bitter aftertaste in the mouth, like the one left by disappointments and misunderstanding. Until yesterday I was a contestant, one more, and today I am someone who is not allowed to participate in a cooking program by a name and surname. “

The Taburete singer feels sad about what happened, which he frames in a veto of a political nature for being the son of Luis Bárcenas: “I am sorry, I am not going to deny it, but I am not going to deny my family, much less I am not going to throwing away all these years of effort in which I have managed, as far as possible, to be Guillermo, and nothing more, with a group that makes music for people who only and only want music, for all those who do not they know of prejudices nor do they make those same prejudices their only vital gauge, the only eyes they want to look at. “

