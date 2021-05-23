Willy Bárcenas and Jesús Calleja climb the largest glacier in Europe

After touring Africa with Paula Echevarría, Jesús Calleja returns with the third installment of the Planeta Calleja season. And he does it together with the vocalist of Taburete, Willy Bárcenas. The The couple’s icy fate will be Iceland, a place that promises to be a great physical challenge for travelers.

In fact, Cuatro, where the program can be seen this Sunday at 9:30 p.m., has anticipated that the couple will face trekking through snowy landscapes, bathing in a thermal river with an ambient temperature of -14º, taking tours of underground volcanic tubes and ice caves and an ascent up the largest glacier in Europe .

But not everything will be activities because, as always, there will be room for interviews. In the case of Willy Bárcenas, Jesús Calleja will ask him about issues such as his music or everything that happened in relation to his family after the recent entry into prison of his mother and the beginning of the second trial of his father, Luis Bárcenas.

Controversial aside, the trip will begin in Reykjadalur, the Valley of Vapors, with a long walk through the snow to a thermal river in which Willy will not hesitate to submerge, despite the fact that the outside temperature is -14º. Later, the musician will face the phobia of closed spaces that he drags after a bad experience in the Raufarholshellir cave.

Later, Calleja will propose to ascend the Vatnajokull, the largest glacier in Europe. The program will also pass through the Thingsvellir National Park, where the fault that separates the Eurasian plate from the American is located, a geyser, and the famous Gullfoss married woman; on the other hand, the city of Reykjavik, the ice caves in the south of the country and Diamond Beach, a black sand beach full of blocks of ice detached from the glaciers,