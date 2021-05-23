Willy Adames has an interesting new number with the Brewers; this was his debut

The dominican Willy adames will wear the number 27 of the Milwaukee Brewers organization in the MLB.

William long ago said that Carlos Gomez was more than a mentor to him, since when he went up in the majors with the Tampa Rays he found the veteran in place being the one who formed the atmosphere of said team both on and off the field. .

Both players are from the same city in the Dominican Republic, Carlos Gómez became a figure to follow in Adames who said that he gave everything he had at that same age to continue in the MLB.

Carlos Numbers’ best years professionally lived in the Milwaukee Brewers wearing number 27, now Willy adames take that same number, it is rumored that he took it with the goal of honoring who helped him establish himself in the big leagues and gave them even more advice than he didn’t need.

When Carlos Gómez was asked about the arrival of Willy Adames and that he will use the number 27, he said that Adames called him “dad” when they played together, since he tried to instill in him all the values ​​and gave them all the advice that he was asked or told when he was his age and made it to the big leagues.

Willy adames He arrived with the plan to cover and improve the defense of the Milwaukee Brewers in the infield, since Mexican Luis Urias was not doing very well at all despite the fact that it is his first stable season in that position, he is a second baseman of net. While Adames has already been a starting shortstop in some World Series, he has the veterans to improve the team’s defense and if he improves his offense to a higher level stability it is much better.