Willson Contreras sent fire for the Brewers

The Venezuelan of the Chicago Cubs, Willson Contreras, did not hesitate to speak after his home run against the Brewers of Milwaukee on Tuesday’s matchday in the 2021 season of Big leagues – MLB.

Willson Contreras broke the silence and threw fire at the Brewers after that home run with the Cubs in the Big leaguesThe Venezuelan being quite direct in his statements after enjoying that hit in a great way.

“It feels good to shut them up. That was a message sent, ”he said. Contreras after his perreo before the Brewers.

Here’s the home run:

Willson Contreras after receiving balls from these Brewers, saw no better way to vent in the MLB with a tremendous homerun, which was enjoyed with a bat-flip, commanding the local fans to silence and then these statements after the victory of his Cubs.

The Venezuelan of the Cubs, Contreras, has received a total of seven strokes in his last 14 games played against the Brewers on the MLB, reason that undoubtedly had the receiver upset and he took advantage of the best way to vent.

No doubt that bat-flip of Contreras, is to be the best of the entire 2021 season of the Big leagues, since it was with euphoria and a lot of treachery in a foreign field for the Cubs during that day.

With information from Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago