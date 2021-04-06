Willson Contreras hit the first homer with the Cubs

The Venezuelan player of the Cubs from Chicago, Willson Contreras connected the first home run of the 2021 season in the Big leagues.

A pitching that remained high for the rival pitcher, the mask of the Cubs showed all his power to sound the first home run of the campaign in the MLB.

Contreras, who has gotten off to a poor start on the stick, hit the home run across center field at Wrigley Field in two runs to put his team up on the board.

Here the home run:

. @ WContreras40 swats his first home run of the season! @BinnysBev pic.twitter.com/obMrqeUgw3 – Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 6, 2021

In the current season of the MLB, Willson Contreras He has a .083 average in 12 at-bats. However, with this home run could wake up your offense in the Big leagues.

The organization of Cubs In its first three games of the current harvest, it registered two victories and one defeat to place itself in the first position of the Central division of the National League.