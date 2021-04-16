Willson Contreras’ bracelet to make an excellent play

The Chicago Cubs mask, Willson Contreras It keeps showing what it’s made of. Today showing his bracelet to complete an excellent move in the Big leagues.

Willson Contreras has had a good start to the campaign in the MLBBoth on the stick and on defense this afternoon: He shot Dansby Swanson at third base on the Big Show.

With similar move in the Big leagues, Willson Contreras closed the fifth inning with his franchise partially down 4-1 in the MLB.

Here the move:

Shame on you for trying to run on Willson Contreras 🤣🔥 (📸: @WatchMarquee) pic.twitter.com/4YQYE66Hdu – Cubs Zone ™ ️ (@CubsZone) April 16, 2021

Besides the move, Contreras added his third home run of the season and continues to give something to talk about and contribute with his team in the MLB.

It’s okay like that?

