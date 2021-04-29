Willow Smith reveals her bet on polyamory on “Red Table Talk”

Jada and Will Smith talk about Agust Alsina 1:27

(CNN) – If you are Willow Smith and are ready to share your truth, the only place you can do it is on “Red Table Talk.”

The 20-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith chose Wednesday’s episode of the Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk”, which she shares with her mother and maternal grandmother Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield Norris, to reveal that she is polyamorous, what is defined as being involved in more than one romantic relationship at the same time.

Pinkett Smith asked her daughter how she came to that conclusion, to which Willow Smith replied, “With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just go into monogamy. because that’s what everyone around you says is the right thing to do.

“So, I thought, how can I structure the way I approach relationships with that in mind?” Young Smith said. “Also, when researching polyamory, the main reason why relationships are monogamous, or why marriage, why divorces happen, is infidelity.”

His mother, who made headlines last year with the revelation of a “mess,” got it.

“When you said, ‘Hey, this is my problem,’ I was like, ‘I totally get it,'” said Pinkett Smith. «Wanting to configure your life in such a way that you can have what you want, I believe that anything goes as long as the intentions are clear. You understand me”.

Smith’s grandmother said, “For someone like me, it seems like it’s all about sex,” although she admitted to considering it herself.

“Even outside of the advice you get from your pastor before you get married, because most people who get married, you know, will get advice from their pastors because it has a religious aspect, an aspect of God, Jada,” said Banfield Norris. . And we had a deep conversation about, what does this mean to us? What do we want to create for ourselves? And we actually talked about polyamory, and was that something we wanted to explore? We had that conversation.

But, for Smith, it’s apparently less about sex and more about freedom.

“In my group of friends, I am the only polyamorous person and I have the least amount of sex of all my friends,” he said.