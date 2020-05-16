Berlin Germany.- Two months after the Bundesliga Paused, it will resume its competitive activity this weekend, thus becoming the first soccer tournament to face Covid-19.

Unlike leagues like the French or the Dutch that ended their respective competitions at the end of April, Germany will now be in charge of monopolizing the spotlight by allowing the initial whistle of the nine matches corresponding to matchday 26.

The competition will begin this Saturday at 8:30 in the morning, Mexico time, with five meetings, among which are those starring the Borussia Dortmund and the Leipzig, second and third place in the ranking respectively.

Later, at 11:30, they will meet Frankfurt and Mönchengladbach that will close the Saturday activity. The day will resume on Sunday with two games, and in one of them the protagonist will be the Bayern Munich, leader of the general table with 55 units.

Monday, Werder Bremen and the Bayer Leverkusen they will close the first weekend with soccer as a companion; Although it is important to note that of the nine scheduled clashes, only three will be broadcast on television on the Fox Sports channel.

All matches will be held behind closed doors and will become the first example of measures to be followed worldwide, especially in countries such as Spain, where training has resumed, and in Italy, which will allow it from 18 of May.

In Germany they do not walk around the branches, the protocol to be followed will be very strict for all the people involved in each of the confrontations, including total isolation for the players who will not be able to receive visits or go outside and tests for the squad and coaching staff at least twice a week.

The stadiums will not allow more than 300 people to enter, they will be divided into three groups of 100 that will be located in different areas, and the police will be outside the stadium to avoid crowds and the presence of fans.

It is important to note that all these aspects are detailed in a 51-page document that the German Soccer League presented for government authorities to authorize the return of soccer to daily life.

