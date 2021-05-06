Willie Colón suffers an accident in North Carolina

This is how Willie Colón’s caravan was after the accident 1:02

(CNN Spanish) – Salsa musician Willie Colón and his wife are recovering from a traffic accident they suffered this Tuesday in North Carolina and that has left the icon of the genre in “serious but stable condition,” according to a statement published this Sunday on social networks artist’s officers.

The mishap, which was described as “life threatening,” occurred in the Outer Banks region, a series of islands off the state’s coast, and only involved the vehicle in which Colón and his wife, Julia, were traveling, according to the notice.

Along with the document on the artist’s social networks, a photo of what appears to be a motor home with various damages and without the windshield was also published.

The statement did not explain the causes or details of the accident, but it was said that Colón and his wife “were pulled out of the rubble and taken to a local hospital.”

Colon’s injuries, which caused him to be transferred to a hospital in Virginia, include “concussion, lacerations to the scalp and fractures to the C1 cervical vertebra,” the statement explained.

Julia, meanwhile, suffered “lacerations and bruises” and was treated and released from a North Carolina hospital, according to the statement.

Messages sent to both hospitals by CNN on Sunday seeking more information were not immediately returned.

According to the statement, Colón will be transferred to another healthcare center in New York “as soon as possible to be treated by his medical team.”

CNN has not been able to contact Nell McCarty, the spokeswoman who signs the statement that appears on the artist’s social networks, to obtain more details about the incident or the state of health of the artist and his wife.

Born in April 1950, in the Bronx, in New York, Willie Colón is recognized as an iconic composer, musician and activist who helped popularize salsa in the United States in the 1970s, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.

In 2014, he even received a Grammy Award for a lifetime of achievement from the Latin Recording Academy.