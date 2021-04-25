Willie Colón is in delicate health after car accident

Getty Images Willie Colon on stage at the Latino Grand Slam Party at Marlins Park on December 5, 2015 in Miami, Florida.

William Anthony Colón Román, better known as Willie Colón, is a New York salsa singer and songwriter, of Puerto Rican origin, who on April 20, 2021 suffered a serious traffic accident on the streets of the North American country.

According to a press release published by his work team headed by Nell McCarty, his director of communications, the news broke this Sunday, April 25, where they affirmed that both the singer and his wife had an accident in North Carolina.

The statement reads:

On Tuesday April 20 at 4 pm, music icon and social activist Willie Colón and his wife Julia were involved in a life-threatening car accident on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. ”

In addition, as stated in the statement, both the salsa singer and his wife had to be taken out of “the rubble and taken to a local hospital.”

What is the singer’s state of health?

Although it is known that his wife has already been discharged from the hospital, the singer does not have the same luck, unfortunately. The interpreter of salsa hymns such as “Idilio”, “Sin poderte habla” and “Gitana”, suffered a concussion, lacerations on the scalp that required 16 stitches, fractures in his cervical vertebra c1. For this reason, he had to be transferred to the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Virginia, where his health is delicate “but stable”, so it is expected that he will be transferred to a Presbyterian hospital in New York City to be treated for his medical equipment.

Fortunately, no other vehicle was involved in the fatal accident. This was confirmed in the statement published on the singer’s official Instagram account.

“No other vehicle was involved in the accident. Colon will be transported as soon as possible to be treated by his medical team at NY Presbyterian. No other information is available at this time. Thoughts and prayers are with the Colón family ”.

Who is the salsa singer Willie Colón?

William Colón Román, born on April 28, 1950 in the Bronx of New York City but of Puerto Rican descent, is a 70-year-old singer and world icon of salsa. He grew up there without the figure of his father, but under the upbringing of his mother and grandmother, two women who dedicated themselves to forming him in the best way, under the conditions in which they lived at that time. It was precisely his grandmother who gave him his first trumpet, without knowing that the destiny of his grandson was written to succeed in music. In addition, it was with his grandmother, with whom he learned to speak Spanish, thanks to reading the newspapers.

“Poverty and hunger are great motivators. We liked to search other people’s trash. With those discarded items we made toys. This helped me develop the ability to create things and not depend on the prefabricated, “said the singer in an interview for Excelsior, quoted by El Espectador.

Over the years his taste for music was increased, until Willie Colón was fully recognized for his great musical successes, although he began his career as an instrumentalist, playing the clarinet, the trumpet and the trombone.

He has made various collaborations with other renowned artists of the genre such as the late Héctor Lavoe and Rubén Blades. Similarly, Willie Colón was part of the famous La Fania All Stars orchestra.

In the same way, the singer has been awarded several times. According to ntrguadalajara, the singer has been nominated 13 times for the Grammy Awards, has 15 gold and five platinum records, has received an honorary doctorate from Trinity College in Connecticut, obtained the CHUBB Award from Yale University, a humanitarian award by Carolina Herrera Oscar de la Renta for her song and musical success “El gran hombre”.

