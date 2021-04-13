Willians Astudillo plays Caribbean to the Red Sox infield with a sweep

The Venezuelan of the Twins from Minnesota, Willians Astudillo, demonstrates its capabilities in Major League Baseball -MLB and with just one run, caribe played the infield of the Boston Red Sox in the meeting this Tuesday afternoon.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Willians Astudillo showed that he has speed and with rolling to shortstop, it was enough to get him safely, also taking credit for an extraordinary sweep he made at first base to leave the first baseman of the Red Sox, without a doubt the curious move of this day in the Big leagues.

Here the video:

Willians “Nick Punto” Astudillo. @ Twins | #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/FvR8RJlIYu – Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) April 13, 2021

In the best style of Nick Punto, Willians Astudillo made it clear that he is not giving up and won the rally against the team Red Sox, that although the shot was not the best, this Venezuelan player from the Twins managed to get safely to first base in this game of the MLB 2021.

The intensity, mischief and the touch of Caribbean baseball is what makes Willians Astudillo is watching playtime with the Twins and without a doubt that in this play, the infield of the Red Sox was very badly stopped by this pirouette of the Venezuelan in the MLB.

What’s more, Astudillo Despite weighing in at 225 pounds, he takes a risk and leaves his skin on the pitch of the Big leagues and this sweep is proof of it.

Surely the sweep of the year courtesy of Astudillo.