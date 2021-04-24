Willians Astudillo hit his first home run of the 2021 season

The Venezuelan Willians Astudillo connected his first home run of the 2021 season with the Twins Minnesota in the Big leagues – MLB.

Astudillo, who is known for scoring few strikeouts in baseball, did not spare an extremely high pitch from the pitcher of the Pittsburgh Pirates to enter the left field of the Big leagues.

Willians Astudillo In this season of the big top, he registers an average of .297 with six RBIs and a home run that was just today against Pirates.

The always yielding, continues to demonstrate that he is an important piece for the franchise of Twins, since in addition to covering any position, he can easily bat in the Big leagues.

Here’s the home run:

The power of “The Turtle”! 🐢 Willians Astudillo’s first home run of the year. #ArepaPower pic.twitter.com/F1LJ872vmT – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) April 24, 2021

From the moment of contact, the pitcher already knew that the ball had come out of home run and he lost the battle to the Venezuelan who is very select when it comes to hitting, although it was not so much here and it turned out well.

Forever, Willians Astudillo He has 8 homers, 50 RBIs and a .293 average. But the best statistic for the player is that he has only struck out 14 times in 334 at-bats in the Big leagues.

How about the number of strikeouts?