The Real Sociedad forward has been in the sights of FC Barcelona as a possible substitute for Dembélé. With the winter market closed and given the economic difficulties involved in the operation, it seems that the Brazilian will continue the rest of the season under the command of Imanol Alguacil. However, the popularity and cache of Porto Alegre has increased considerably.

Apart from sporting issues and his 70 million clause, the young man, 28, stands out for his elegant as well as masculine demeanor.

For this reason, it promises a promising future in the profession, the networks and even the world of fashion.

To the regret of his fans, the footballer maintains a relationship with Ana Carolina Nazário. An interesting tandem that aims to become one of the fashionable couples of Spanish football.

Pure masculinity

Almost two meters high and 93 kilos of fiber. The athlete can be proud of having a spectacular physique.

With tan skin and black hair, Willian corresponds to the profile of a ‘very masculine’ man, with marked features and an intense gaze. He likes tattoos and beards for several days.

He usually dresses in a sporty way, with accessories such as caps, hoods or glasses. With 115,000 followers, in his Instagram posts, he usually alludes to gratitude towards life and living in the present moment.

The striker, who has a termination clause of 70 million euros, has always been very comfortable with his life in San Sebastián, where he resides from his signing in July 2016.

In fact, in an interview in the Diario Vasco, the crack man admitted that “I would like to have a Basque son. That way, someday I could learn Basque together with him ”.

Carioca love

José has had a stable relationship for several years with his compatriot, Ana Carolina. The couple does not hesitate to show off their love through Social Networks, where romantic messages are dedicated.

Both share a passion for animals. In fact they have three bitches. One in Brazil and two in Donostia. The one in Brazil is called Cindy; the ones here, Luna and Kira.

See this post on Instagram Happy New Year !! O✨ O year I passed it was not easy, more thanking Deus for always being with me, for giving me an incredible family, a super friendly husband who has been on my side every day, I know that I can count on you because together We are more forts, just true friends who will cherish me and love me when I need it, provided me with difficult moments that will serve as an apprentice to me, or because Senhor made me discover or what a fortress, brought about by us being born the life of someone, made by all the conquests of 2019 and by all that ainda hão de vim, and assim eu encerro o ano, giving thanks, by all means, OBRIGADA DEUS! That or year that begins seja de muitas bençãos, of sonhos realized and o that Senhor seja or centro gives minha vida, semper. May 2020! 💫✨🙏🏽 A shared post by Ana Carolina Nazário (@carolnazario) on Dec 31, 2019 at 8:48 p.m. PST

Also with dark hair and brown skin, the WAG is very active and fun on her Instagram account, where she has some 2,700 followers.

Lover of fashion and animals, we are sure that the young woman could become one of the most fashionable girls in soccer in our country.