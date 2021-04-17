Willian Astudillo took the mound to pitch a perfect tackle against Angels

The Venezuelan Willans Astudillo was pitching on the mound for the first time in his career MLB against the Anaheim Angels in the MLB.

As usual when a game is a big difference in runs and in the last innings, the manager does not exhaust his pitchers and therefore calls a substitute player to shoot an inning regardless of whether or not he has experience as such in the MLB or in baseball.

This time with the game 10 runs for 3 in favor of the Anaheim Angels, Willans Astudillo He came in to throw the eighth inning, throwing just seven pitches to end the inning with no hits and far fewer runs.

Willans Astudillo he recorded pitches of up to 48 miles per hour and a “supposed curve” that could fool any hitter. This has been the third position player to climb the mound in the 2021 season.

Here the videos:

46 MPH 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xlcn8SMWts – MLB (@MLB) April 17, 2021

Willians Astudillo fastball (?) And curveball (?) Overlay? 🤔 #Twins pic.twitter.com/QquEZf8jGm – Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) April 17, 2021

/ 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/berRwbb2xy – Cut4 (@ Cut4) April 17, 2021

Astudillo He is one of the most comical and striking players in the game and not because he is Latino, but because his witty and talent go hand in hand before the Latino public or rather, that of the MLB.