Claire Williams is not willing to put the health of her workers at risk

Trust the efforts of Liberty Media and all those involved for a safe return

Claire Williams, director of the team that bears her last name, assures that they will not run again “until it is safe”, despite the survival of the Grove team going back to action on track as soon as possible.

Formula 1 plans to start the 2020 season in early July on the occasion of the Austrian Grand Prix. Claire Williams declined to elaborate, simply stating that her team will not run until it is right.

“It’s scary. Not only can you lose one or two teams, but a lot of teams if you don’t compete again, because the financial model we have in our sport is that we all depend on the money we receive from the results in the championship.”

“But you have to balance between the need to compete again to ensure the survival of the team and the reality of ensuring that your people remain safe. For me, at the end of the day, my people will always win.”

“I hope that doesn’t cost us – losing – our team. We certainly won’t send people running until it’s safe to do so,” Claire Williams said in an interview with Sky Sports.

On the other hand, the British leader trusts the efforts of Liberty Media and all the competent bodies so that the activity returns as soon as possible and in the best possible way.

“I know all the work that F1 has been doing, they have put a lot of time and energy into this to see what they can do to get us back to racing and do it safely,” he added.

“They will make sure they put in all the possible health and safety regulations they need and they will make sure we all do it the right way before we get back on track,” Claire Williams said in closing.

