Williams trades the ball for boxing gloves

Time to do different things, to forget about football on vacation. Iñaki

Williams He has changed his sport on these days off that began on Thursday, May 27. The rojiblanco striker has published a video on his Instagram account in which he is seen boxing on a ring.

The reactions have not been long in coming, some original, like that of Kepa

Arrizabalaga, which has been cited by Lewis

Enrique to integrate the second bubble of the selection. “Calm down, Tarzan !!!!”, said the Chelsea goalkeeper and his former teammate in Athletic

Another ex-lion, Iago

Herrerín, has challenged him with humor: “I wait for you in the ring? You dare?”. And Berchiche is encouraging himself to carry out the same activity: “Bufff, you’re motivating me …”.