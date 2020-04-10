The British team struggles to maintain its independence whatever

Frank and Claire don’t want to become a ‘team B’ like Haas or Racing Point

The Williams team, the only one publicly traded, specifically on the Frankfurt stock exchange, is struggling to maintain its independence anyway.

Neither Frank nor his daughter and current team principal, Claire, want to even consider becoming a ‘client team’ in the style of what Racing Point or Haas do, despite the R&D cost savings this would bring. An option that at the moment seems almost obligatory for small teams.

Perhaps Frank remembers the troubles he had in his early days when, before making his first car, Frank Williams Racing Team ran private or client cars, or had to partner with builders who did not have the means or knowledge for F1: Iso, De Tomasso or the toy maker Politoys.

To balance his finances, Williams sold its Williams Advanced Engineering division – which made the batteries for Formula E and will make the ETCR batteries, for example – to deal with past losses, in an operation similar to one carried out years ago.

It has not been enough and now it has faced a second step, the refinancing of the debt, taking advantage of the fact that the current low interest rates can make the repayment ‘installments’ more favorable or get fresh ‘cash’.

The deal has been made not only with HSBC, the bank the team has traditionally worked with, but also taking a loan from Michael Latifi, the father of pilot Nicholas Latifi. He has cooperated through one of his partnerships, Latrus Racing, which he created in 2012 to support his son’s sports career.

The loan has been guaranteed by Williams with its assets: land, factory, machinery and even its collection of a hundred single-seaters that are the fruit of 42 years of history.

It is Michael Latifi’s ‘third’ investment in F1. The first was made in May 2012 by becoming a shareholder in the McLaren Group; He then explained that it was a financial investment, with nothing to do with his son’s sports career. The second has been done this year by having Sofina, the food products company that is the foundation of his fortune, become a sponsor of the Williams team.

Everything seems to indicate that the Williamses are burning here their last cartridges for the survival of the team as an independent. They once rejected a purchase offer from BMW, which led to BMW’s alliance with Sauber. And more recently, it ignored Lawrence Stroll’s demands to become a Mercedes B team, prompting Stroll and his partners to buy Force India.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.